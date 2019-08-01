Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Progress Software (PRGS) Holding by $348,612 as Market Valuation Declined; Tudor Investment Et Al Increased Its Patterson (PTEN) Position

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 127.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 41,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 74,434 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 32,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 671,220 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 7,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 4,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 12,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 13,090 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,067 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 116,828 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership holds 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 708 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 505,200 shares. New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). 26,900 were reported by Strs Ohio. 7,459 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 299,348 shares. 7,471 are held by Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 1,358 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 36,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.03% or 307,041 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Progress Announces 11th Edition of DevReach, the Premier Developer Conference in CEE – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Progress OpenEdge Pro2 6.0 Eases App Modernization with Major Productivity and Agility Enhancements – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Progress Software (PRGS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 43,514 shares to 61,607 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 59,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38 million for 18.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2,514 shares to 19,457 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 23,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,280 shares, and cut its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU).