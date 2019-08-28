Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Stake in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) as Market Valuation Declined; Soros Fund Management Has Trimmed Coty (COTY) Stake by $1.38 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 5.86M shares traded or 6.53% up from the average. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Rev $2.22B; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Uber’s Gore-Coty on EMEA Growth, IPO Potential (Video); 18/04/2018 – Coty Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Coty Inc Rtgs, Rates Recap; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Adj EPS 13c

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 11,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 3,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 14,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $142.84. About 158,375 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income

More notable recent Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jack Henry & Associates declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Activision Blizzard and Jack Henry & Associates – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 3,446 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Associates invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Clarivest Asset Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 171,486 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39 shares. Amer International Group reported 27,338 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 139,828 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Amp stated it has 59,320 shares. 112,834 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 84,576 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,587 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of accumulated 0.14% or 107,346 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 30,701 shares to 40,887 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 5,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset reported 10,305 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,077 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 750,000 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 153,901 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 62,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 85,612 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp, Washington-based fund reported 3.12M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 447,008 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd owns 6.47 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 31,019 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 337,852 shares.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 780,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $312.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 68,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 618,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Coty Stock Lost 19% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 08/28: (LCI) (TGE) (MYOV) Higher (PAHC) (MOV) (ADSK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.