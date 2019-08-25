Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Intrexon (XON) Holding; Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Intrexon Corp (XON) stake by 83.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 138,886 shares as Intrexon Corp (XON)’s stock rose 91.15%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 27,751 shares with $146,000 value, down from 166,637 last quarter. Intrexon Corp now has $935.15M valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 1.02 million shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 29/05/2018 – Isolation and Recombinant Expression of Key Enzyme for Opioid Production; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q REV. $43.8M, EST. $60.9M; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Rev $43.8M; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – EXISTENCE OF ENZYME IS ESSENTIAL TO INCREASE RATE OF FINAL STEP IN THEBAINE SYNTHESIS; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE; 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 55.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 38,150 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 30,189 shares with $3.15 million value, down from 68,339 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $9.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 212,257 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Kepos Capital Lp increased Dell Technologies Inc stake by 88,747 shares to 219,371 valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sapphire Holding Sarl stake by 30,000 shares and now owns 430,000 shares. Bwx Technologies Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 1.16% above currents $133.45 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 196,068 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research owns 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 4,772 shares. 16,048 are owned by M&T State Bank Corporation. Principal Fincl Gp holds 265,076 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 4,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 263,184 shares. Gam Ag has 2,590 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Highstreet Asset has 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn Communication holds 2,540 shares. 228 are held by Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru Company. Two Creeks Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 6.39% or 907,663 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 736,919 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Merian Investors (Uk) holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 864,977 shares.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) stake by 3,499 shares to 13,541 valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 14,468 shares and now owns 15,899 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc owns 0.01% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 32,148 shares. Blackrock invested in 6.42 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 220,401 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Paloma Co reported 50,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 112,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Invesco Ltd owns 50,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 57,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 17,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). State Street Corp owns 5.79 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gmt Capital Corp owns 674,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).