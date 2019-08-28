Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Holding in Paychex (PAYX) as Valuation Rose; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Stock Value Declined While Capital International LTD Decreased Stake

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 575,130 shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 77.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 9,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 2,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224,000, down from 12,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $80.01. About 53,218 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares to 154,863 shares, valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,239 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 30,607 shares to 60,723 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Paychex Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting PAYX Put And Call Options For October 18th – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aircastle Limited (AYR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 28.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.