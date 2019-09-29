Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Stake by $1.47 Million as Stock Rose; Five Below (FIVE) Stock Price Declined While Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Position

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) by 84.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 47,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273,000, down from 56,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.5 lastly. It is down 9.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR)

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 185,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.28M, down from 203,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $126.49. About 536,464 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR $100MM; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $10.02 million for 175.68 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 584 shares. Next Group Inc has 0.06% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 4,362 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp holds 6,579 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 87,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 112,448 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated accumulated 0.74% or 40,014 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% or 9,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 0.07% or 31,635 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.21% or 20,741 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Finance invested in 0.08% or 269,616 shares. Moreover, Stevens Lp has 0.02% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested 0.07% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 8,394 shares. Groesbeck Corporation Nj stated it has 6,060 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 2,212 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold HR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 122.43 million shares or 2.92% more from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 22,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% or 81,117 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 15,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Ftb Advsrs has 793 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 10,982 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2.07M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 33,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 1,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Huntington Bank & Trust reported 4,193 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 168,281 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 2.28M shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 5,738 shares to 17,553 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

