Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased By $2.08 Million Its Gray Television (GTN) Position; Becker Capital Management Boosted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding By $1.31 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (GTN) stake by 73.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 130,215 shares as Gray Television Inc (GTN)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 45,917 shares with $753,000 value, down from 176,132 last quarter. Gray Television Inc now has $1.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 911,700 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C

Becker Capital Management Inc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 12.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Becker Capital Management Inc acquired 9,645 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Becker Capital Management Inc holds 89,767 shares with $12.23M value, up from 80,122 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $72.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02M shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Front Barnett Associate Limited Company invested in 81,500 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Chatham Gp Incorporated reported 0.84% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 107 are owned by Transamerica Financial Advsr. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.81 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 19,696 are held by First Midwest State Bank Trust Division. The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 962,188 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 17,382 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited reported 69,943 shares. Baldwin Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,375 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -2.08% below currents $128.16 stock price. Caterpillar had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) stake by 28,530 shares to 276,275 valued at $7.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 17,010 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) was reduced too.

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.33 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Television Launches Syndicated Weekend Political Show with Greta Van Susteren â€œFull Court Pressâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Gray Television, Inc.’s (NYSE:GTN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 7,493 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.47% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 18,100 were reported by Yorktown Mngmt And Rech. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 3.45M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 662,951 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 26,213 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested in 0% or 72,013 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 743,750 shares. Hussman Strategic holds 225,000 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 13,572 were accumulated by Miracle Mile. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1.43M shares. Swiss Bank reported 174,000 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 79,149 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 366,255 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 33,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings.