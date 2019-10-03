Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Interface (TILE) Holding by $382,200 as Stock Value Declined; As Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Market Value Declined, Nexus Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Interface Inc (TILE) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 21,124 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $324,000, down from 46,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Interface Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 144,756 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500.

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.24. About 459,622 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/04/2018 – TRANSCONTINENTAL – DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH CASH ON HAND AND FULLY-COMMITTED FINANCING FROM CIBC AND SCOTIABANK PROVIDING TERM LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TILE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.12 million shares or 1.42% less from 51.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru has 2,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 10,557 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). The New York-based Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 93,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE). Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 365,935 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York invested in 19,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 160,004 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 535 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,793 are held by Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 394,994 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 11,029 shares.

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $23.71 million for 8.41 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.