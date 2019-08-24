Cubist Systematic Strategies Boosted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Csx Corp. (CSX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Boosted Its Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 22,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 10.01M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749.13 million, up from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 142.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 8,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 14,042 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 5,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74 million shares traded or 7.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/05/2018 – MAR HOLDERS OK RESOLUTION TO IMPLEMENT SIMPLE MAJORITY VOTING; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Ltd Liability reported 17,798 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Com holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 30,185 shares. Washington invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). City reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 178,612 shares. Brinker has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.12% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Da Davidson stated it has 7,103 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0.2% or 10.98 million shares. 14,749 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Ghp Investment stated it has 18,354 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Co reported 18,680 shares stake. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 0.13% stake. 45,587 are held by Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 2,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 338,619 shares to 152,400 shares, valued at $43.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 18,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,423 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management owns 104,268 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 6.35M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 3.19M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. De Burlo Group Inc stated it has 2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Burney invested in 80,602 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 13,700 shares. Northstar Gru stated it has 0.31% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Telemus Cap Limited Com invested in 22,244 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 426,700 shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability has 8,374 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 3.20M shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Town And Country Fincl Bank And Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com has 1.26% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 35,461 shares.