Cubic (CUB) to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019; Lincluden Management LTD Boosted Its Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 54,125 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 298,786 shares with $5.43 million value, up from 244,661 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $49.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 2.86M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE’S STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS IN INDIA; 27/04/2018 – REG-Anoto establishes new agreements with Vodafone and Welsh Ambulance; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: BALESH SHARMA CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition

Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:CUB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Cubic Corp’s current price of $68.32 translates into 0.20% yield. Cubic Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.30% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 177,302 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “For 5G Stocks, the Race Just Heated Up Big Time – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Closing of Public Offering of Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Vodafone Shares Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Vodafone Group Are Surging Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased American Tower Corp stake by 4,290 shares to 13,915 valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) stake by 17,735 shares and now owns 168,006 shares. Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) was reduced too.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 79.35 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cubic providing simulation training to Australian Army – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by HARRISON MARK. On Wednesday, May 8 EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 167 shares. On Friday, May 10 the insider WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250. FELDMANN BRADLEY H also bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of stock or 2,716 shares. The insider Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196.