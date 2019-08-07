Cubic (CUB) to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019; Celanese (CE) Covered By 4 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:CUB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Cubic Corp’s current price of $66.36 translates into 0.20% yield. Cubic Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.73% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 378,139 shares traded or 45.97% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

The stock increased 1.40% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $104.63. About 994,501 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 14/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE EXPECTS ADJ EPS ABOUT $11.00 BY 2020; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) – JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celanese posts Q2 earnings topper, reaffirms full-year earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Svcs Corp owns 44 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Valley National Advisers Inc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 11,931 shares. 226 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 43,971 shares. 3,059 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,209 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 6,030 shares. 211,099 were reported by James Inc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.15% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 3,905 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Graham & Communication Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 60,420 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited holds 56,600 shares.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 13.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results; Delivers Strong Growth and Narrows Full Year Guidance – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Receives Extension on Simulation Services Contract in Australia – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 239.57 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. $301,250 worth of stock was bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. The insider Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. The insider EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. FELDMANN BRADLEY H had bought 697 shares worth $40,787. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $10,025 was made by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 124 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 432,769 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 47,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 105,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 4.93 million shares. 5,481 are owned by Voloridge Investment Ltd Com. Artisan Ptnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 9,836 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,766 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company invested in 500 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr L P has 0.03% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 1.21M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc stated it has 7,703 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,207 shares.