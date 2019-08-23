Cubic (CUB) to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019; Btc Capital Management Has Lowered Celgene (CELG) Position By $1.43 Million

Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:CUB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Cubic Corp’s current price of $70.65 translates into 0.19% yield. Cubic Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 195,992 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19

Btc Capital Management Inc decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 53.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btc Capital Management Inc sold 15,252 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Btc Capital Management Inc holds 13,219 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 28,471 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $67.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.71. About 2.09 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Celgene, Gilead, Vertex, Sarepta and Regeneron – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG's Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq" published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Celgene Gets FDA Approval for Inrebic in Bone Marrow Cancer – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,590 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Global Invs. Bkd Wealth Ltd Company holds 4,524 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baillie Gifford reported 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 4,030 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 5,600 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 1.45% or 522,902 shares. Swedbank has 975,328 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Bb&T holds 9,818 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com holds 0.94% or 68,700 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 273,768 shares. Bb Biotech Ag holds 5.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.20 million shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 62 shares. California-based Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 4.69% above currents $95.71 stock price. Celgene had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. 167 shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R, worth $9,904 on Wednesday, May 8. 168 shares were bought by HARRISON MARK, worth $10,025. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, May 8 FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 697 shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $301,250 was made by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of stock.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 82.06 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.