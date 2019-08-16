Cubic (CUB) to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Sony Sponsored Adr (SNE) Position

Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) is expected to pay $0.14 on Sep 9, 2019. (NYSE:CUB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Cubic Corp’s current price of $67.24 translates into 0.20% yield. Cubic Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 401,881 shares traded or 45.53% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/03/2018 – Cubic Publishes New Industry Report Pushing for Greater Role of Public Transit Authorities in Driving Mobility as a Service; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cubic providing simulation training to Australian Army – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cubic Corp. (CUB) Announces Contract to Deliver CBRND Collective Training Simulation System for Australian Army – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 78.1 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Serv Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Bryn Mawr Tru Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,195 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.21M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc accumulated 0% or 15,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Fmr Llc owns 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 233,972 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 11,063 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 4,899 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment reported 238,698 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 814 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 128,917 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10. 123 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, June 7. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of stock. Another trade for 167 shares valued at $9,904 was made by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10.

