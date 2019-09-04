Cubic (CUB) Reaches $68.36 After 6.00% Down Move; LKQ Has 1.13 Sentiment

The stock of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 188,676 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.13 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $64.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CUB worth $127.86M less.

LKQ Corp (LKQ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 214 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 190 cut down and sold stock positions in LKQ Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 264.09 million shares, down from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LKQ Corp in top ten holdings increased from 14 to 17 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 147 Increased: 146 New Position: 68.

The stock increased 1.56% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.41. About 762,069 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.72 million for 11.38 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corporation Sets Date for European Segment Investor Call – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Announces European Management Succession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Specialty. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. The firm distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 9.74% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation for 2.94 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.24 million shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has 8.58% invested in the company for 2.59 million shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 6.57% in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.95 million shares.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cubic providing simulation training to Australian Army – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cubic Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. 2,716 shares valued at $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. HARRISON MARK also bought $10,025 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. 123 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. WARNER JOHN H JR also bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 145.00% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CUB’s profit will be $61.10 million for 8.72 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 196.97% EPS growth.