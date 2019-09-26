Cubic (CUB) Market Value Rose While Rutabaga Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Fj Capital Management Boosted Stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) as Shares Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 55,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 415,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, up from 359,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $625.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 66,694 shares traded. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 14/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tristate Holdings Ltd; 04/05/2018 – TriState Cap Closes Acquisition of About $1.06B of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cubic Corporation (CUB) by 22.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 49,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 173,090 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, down from 222,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 40,234 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter Bk & Tr Martinsville (CARE) by 278,857 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $29.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Bancshares Inc.

More notable recent TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Toro Company and Tractor Supply Company Announce Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Netflix, InspireMD, Roku, McDermott, California Resources – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold TSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 20.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland Advsrs Inc invested in 451,025 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited reported 57,775 shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Hightower Advsr Limited holds 0% or 18,203 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial has 0.02% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Nuveen Asset invested in 0% or 184,578 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 816,933 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp owns 21,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pacific Ridge Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 12,200 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kestrel Investment Mngmt Corp invested in 162,250 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 0.02% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 11,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) for 1,500 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.97 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider RIDDLE TIMOTHY J bought $74,574. On Thursday, August 29 GETZ JAMES F bought $494,588 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) or 25,000 shares. Shares for $500,000 were bought by Casey Helen Hanna on Tuesday, May 21. 4,500 shares were bought by Bonvenuto David L, worth $95,175. 2,000 shares valued at $50,000 were bought by Seidel Richard B. on Tuesday, May 21. $100,000 worth of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) was bought by Dolan James J. on Tuesday, May 21.

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 145.00% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CUB’s profit will be $61.10M for 9.02 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 196.97% EPS growth.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 139,387 shares to 213,295 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 1.52M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 9,817 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 238,209 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 9,281 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 3,186 shares. Principal Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.01% or 140,035 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 63,142 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 18,000 shares. Next Fin Group has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Captrust Finance Advsr holds 0% or 512 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.51% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Tarbox Family Office reported 36 shares.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cubic expands traffic solution in Connecticut – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic Executive Honored with 2019 National Business Achievement Award – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cubic Expands Trafficware Central Transportation Management System in Connecticut – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Highlights Advanced Multi-Domain Training and C4ISR Solutions at Air, Space and Cyber Conference 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.