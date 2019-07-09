Cubic (CUB) Holder United Services Automobile Association Has Lowered Its Position by $5.72 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Raised by Financial Architects Inc

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 102,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,899 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 107,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 172,249 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 592.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 2.02M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ftb invested in 124 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 7,500 shares. Montana-based First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.18% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Aqr Capital Management Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). First Hawaiian National Bank has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 8,766 shares. 512 are owned by Captrust Finance Advsr. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.02% or 4,500 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 19,872 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. HARRISON MARK had bought 168 shares worth $10,025 on Friday, May 10. Aga Anshooman also bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of stock. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares.

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1,966.67% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CUB’s profit will be $19.31 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 158.33% EPS growth.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 49,744 shares to 74,201 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 63,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cubic Corporation (CUB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cubic’s Trafficware Upgrades City of Cupertino with Central Transportation Management System – PRNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic Appoints Former IBM Fellow Jim Colson as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic Appoints John Karaboulis as Vice President of Services for Transportation Business – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic Corp (CUB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,174 shares to 100 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,076 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cumberland Partners Ltd has 2.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Gp invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.83% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,564 shares. Davis R M has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 54,369 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 14,203 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ally Incorporated has invested 0.86% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or stated it has 29,675 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.5% or 1.22M shares. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il accumulated 185,697 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Limited Co reported 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Virginia-based Rdl has invested 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,516 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,767 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.