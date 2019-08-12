Cubic (CUB) Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.25 Million; Harding Loevner LP Raised Its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) Holding by $27.70 Million as Stock Declined

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 5.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The hedge fund held 29.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.85 million, up from 24.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 2.93M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 17/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC – TO INVEST $50 MLN INTO SINOVATION FUND IV, A CHINESE VENTURE CAPITAL FUND RUN BY SINOVATION VENTURES; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Pft EUR1.34B; 27/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC SAYS RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY (ROTE) 14.6 PCT AT END-MARCH; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtgs In Spanish Consumer ABS Deal BBVA Consumo 6; 07/03/2018 – BBVA to Raise Stake in U.K. Digital Bank Atom; 25/04/2018 – BBVA issues corporate loan using blockchain; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades EUR 33.4m Notes and the liquidity facility of IM Prestamos Fondos Cedulas, FTA; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s: Bbva Upgrade Prompted by Moody’s Expectation of Added Issuance of Loss-Absorbing Capital in Response to Regulatory Requirements; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bbva Consolidar Seguros’ Ba2/Aaa.Ar Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – Houston Rockets and BBVA Compass create opportunities for entrepreneurship with new small business contest

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 258,203 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 173,187 shares to 544,379 shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 372,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,585 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. The insider HARRISON MARK bought $10,025. 123 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904 worth of stock or 167 shares. Another trade for 697 shares valued at $40,787 was made by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. $301,250 worth of stock was bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.27 million shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $144.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 1.74 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130 shares, and cut its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC).

