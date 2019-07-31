Cubic (CUB) Analysts See $0.65 EPS; 2 Analysts Bullish Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK)

Analysts expect Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report $0.65 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 2,066.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. CUB’s profit would be $20.25M giving it 25.52 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Cubic Corporation’s analysts see 170.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 494,585 shares traded or 92.14% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas

Among 3 analysts covering Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Brick Partners had 4 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. See Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) latest ratings:

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $9 New Target: $10.5 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $11.5 Maintain

07/02/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.00 million. It operates through two divisions, Builder Operations and Land Development. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of various residential projects, such as town, single family, and luxury homes in master planned communities; development of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

More notable recent Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Providence Group of Georgia Announces New Community in Gwinnett County, GA – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 8-K and 10-Q Filings and Earnings Call – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Cibolo Hills Development to Add 700 Homes to Fort Worth’s Residential Offering – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$9.14, Is Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 31,303 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Green Brick Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRBK); 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 30/04/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Expands Into Florida Through Acquisition Of GHO Homes

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. The insider Aga Anshooman bought $7,196. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. FELDMANN BRADLEY H also bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, May 10 WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 5,000 shares. 167 shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R, worth $9,904 on Wednesday, May 8. On Friday, May 10 the insider HARRISON MARK bought $10,025.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Financially Strong Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cubic to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic and Transport for New South Wales Extend Contactless Payment to Sydney’s Bus Fleet – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic Receives Extension on Simulation Services Contract in Australia – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic’s Trafficware Introduces Next-Generation Traffic Signal Controller Software SCOUT – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,770 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa invested in 432,769 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 7,500 shares. 3,699 are owned by Hbk L P. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 54,316 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 7,281 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Ltd Liability Ma reported 222,969 shares. Td Asset reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 9,836 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life accumulated 7,349 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 4,899 shares. Blair William And Company Il has 52,486 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 239.53 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cubic had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, April 5 by Canaccord Genuity.