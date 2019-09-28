Cubic Corporation (CUB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

This is a contrast between Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) and Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cubic Corporation 70 -22.27 29.04M 0.19 352.13 Trimble Inc. 38 2.86 250.51M 1.21 34.81

Table 1 demonstrates Cubic Corporation and Trimble Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Trimble Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cubic Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cubic Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Trimble Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cubic Corporation and Trimble Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cubic Corporation 41,676,234.21% 1% 0.6% Trimble Inc. 660,627,637.13% 10.8% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cubic Corporation has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trimble Inc.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cubic Corporation are 1.4 and 1.1. Competitively, Trimble Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cubic Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trimble Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cubic Corporation and Trimble Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cubic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Trimble Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cubic Corporation’s average price target is $72, while its potential upside is 1.07%. Meanwhile, Trimble Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 20.36%. Based on the results shown earlier, Trimble Inc. is looking more favorable than Cubic Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cubic Corporation and Trimble Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.3% and 98.5% respectively. Cubic Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Trimble Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19% Trimble Inc. -6.57% -7.69% 4.45% 13.51% 20.81% 28.41%

For the past year Cubic Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Trimble Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Trimble Inc. beats Cubic Corporation.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions to enhance the work processes of office and mobile field professionals worldwide. The companyÂ’s Engineering and Construction segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software. Its Field Solutions segment provides guidance and positioning, and automated application systems; and information management solutions, as well as systems to collect authoritative field data. The companyÂ’s Mobile Solutions segment offers fleet and transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution; and work management and scheduling, and worker safety and mobility solutions. Its Advanced Devices segment supplies global navigation satellite system modules (GNSS), licensing and complementary technologies, and GNSS-integrated sub-system solutions; global positioning system receivers and embedded modules; and precision products. The company serves agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, environmental management, natural resources, transportation, and utility sectors, as well as governments. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.