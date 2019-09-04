Cubic Corporation (CUB) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Comparing side by side

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) and Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cubic Corporation 61 1.55 N/A 0.19 352.13 Coherent Inc. 136 2.06 N/A 7.37 18.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cubic Corporation and Coherent Inc. Coherent Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cubic Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cubic Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Coherent Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cubic Corporation and Coherent Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6% Coherent Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.2 beta indicates that Cubic Corporation is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Coherent Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Cubic Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Coherent Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Coherent Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cubic Corporation and Coherent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cubic Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Coherent Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cubic Corporation has a 0.34% upside potential and an average price target of $70. Competitively the average price target of Coherent Inc. is $163.5, which is potential 16.54% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Coherent Inc. appears more favorable than Cubic Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cubic Corporation and Coherent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.3% and 0% respectively. Cubic Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Coherent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19% Coherent Inc. -7.2% 0.92% -3.27% 17.44% -14.66% 31.35%

For the past year Cubic Corporation has weaker performance than Coherent Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Coherent Inc. beats Cubic Corporation.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.