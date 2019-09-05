Cubic Com (CUB) Stake Has Lifted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc; Aqua America (WTR) Position Upped by Robecosam Ag

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 49.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 79,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 239,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 159,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 1.01M shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA NAMES DANIEL SCHULLER CFO; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 310,151 shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 6,504 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 748 shares. Voya Management Lc stated it has 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Yhb Invest Advisors owns 69,543 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 6,109 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 153,803 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 7,403 shares. 176,193 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. 302,428 are held by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company. Philadelphia Com has 0.07% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). The California-based Whittier has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 2.57 million shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 19.31M shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 91,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 44,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,146 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Com reported 0% stake. 54,316 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0% or 52,900 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Company reported 282,593 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 47,868 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt reported 10,521 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The reported 20,304 shares stake. Blair William & Co Il reported 52,486 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Northern Tru has 670,493 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 260,253 shares. 4,225 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 290,235 shares to 685,575 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc Co (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,109 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc Com.