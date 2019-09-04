Cubic Com (CUB) Shareholder Intrepid Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; Lending Tree (TREE) Stock Value Declined While Teton Advisors Has Cut by $1.67 Million Its Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 77,717 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lending Tree Inc. (TREE) by 42.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 6,440 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 11,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lending Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $305.1. About 49,578 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,821 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 4,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Llc owns 8,123 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Prtn Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.6% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 33,273 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department accumulated 125 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.2% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Swiss Bank reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 3,768 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 0.19% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Whittier reported 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 9,902 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 2,217 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 21,043 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Inc has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 10,006 shares.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 9,739 shares to 54,739 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 50,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05 million for 123.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 1.21 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 36,185 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 4,285 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 60 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Vanguard Grp invested in 3.02 million shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 44,209 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 9,204 shares. Ftb reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Proshare Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 45,196 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.48% or 379,535 shares. Invesco accumulated 451,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment holds 238,698 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 123 shares. Another trade for 167 shares valued at $9,904 was made by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8. FELDMANN BRADLEY H also bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A. 168 shares were bought by HARRISON MARK, worth $10,025.