Cubic Com (CUB) Holding Maintained by Intrepid Capital Management Inc; Hgk Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by $426,384 as Valuation Declined

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 15,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 167,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 182,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 2.59M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER REDUCED EIX, ENDP, DVN IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 27,063 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 196,279 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80 million for 30.72 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 1,750 shares to 35,580 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Health Se (NYSE:UHS) by 4,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250 on Friday, May 10. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK. GUILES EDWIN A bought $162,417 worth of stock. EDWARDS JAMES R also bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8.