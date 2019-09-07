Cubic Asset Management Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.04 Million; Stock Rose; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Westwood Management Trimmed by $666,900 Its Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/23/2018; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s software and services segment has been a particular growth point in recent years; 23/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Apple will introduce new low-cost iPads next week in its first major product event of 2018, sources say…; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 496,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52M, down from 501,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,100 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 45,215 shares. Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.04 million shares. Sunbelt has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 3.14 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. 160,000 were accumulated by Ally Incorporated. Brown Management Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 32,785 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Co holds 6.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9.04 million shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 21,161 shares. Private Tru Na holds 3.13% or 127,635 shares in its portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Incorporated Wa holds 18.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 203,290 shares. First Long Island Limited reported 5.09% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community Tru, Kentucky-based fund reported 297,931 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,382 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings.

