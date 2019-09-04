Cubic Asset Management Trimmed Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Position by $496,500; Stock Price Declined; Vista Capital Partners Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $832,572 as Stock Declined

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc analyzed 16,550 shares as the company's stock declined 7.03% . The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $350.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.02. About 16,040 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MLR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 9.42 million shares or 1.43% more from 9.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 34,956 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0% or 200 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 63,407 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 15,890 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR). Eam Invsts Lc, California-based fund reported 29,526 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,226 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.03% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 31,790 shares. Cna Financial Corp has 0.07% invested in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 10,527 shares. Prudential owns 6,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,258 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) for 366,466 shares. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 18,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 30,936 shares. Dorsey Wright & holds 0% in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) or 264 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).