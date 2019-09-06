Cubic Asset Management Trimmed Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Position By $451,890; Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

Franklin Resources Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 3.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 24,376 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 804,787 shares with $459.19 million value, up from 780,411 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $58.57B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $11.95 during the last trading session, reaching $508.17. About 569,608 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 25,105 shares as Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 213,620 shares with $3.95 million value, down from 238,725 last quarter. Medical Properties Trust Inc now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 4.34M shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.05% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 455,996 shares. The Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Old National Fincl Bank In holds 0.12% or 4,173 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 94,729 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 0.5% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3.08 million shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0.67% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 2.71% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 150 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kames Public invested in 132,078 shares. Impact Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0.76% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,654 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.2% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fayez Sarofim And Co holds 130,289 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 967,521 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 5,754 shares to 720,936 valued at $91.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 283,821 shares and now owns 198,725 shares. Alamos Gold Inc New was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 18.66% above currents $508.17 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. Canaccord Genuity maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Monday, April 22. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $575 target.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $2.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 23.

Analysts await Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MPW’s profit will be $138.35M for 15.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Medical Properties Trust has $2100 highest and $16 lowest target. $18.92’s average target is -0.37% below currents $18.99 stock price. Medical Properties Trust had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Wells Fargo maintained Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.