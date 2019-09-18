Cubic Asset Management Stake in Fedex (FDX) Has Increased by $436,896; Impala Asset Management Has Lifted Qualcomm (QCOM) Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 35,162 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, up from 32,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.89% or $24.07 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 13.91 million shares traded or 549.50% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.72; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 133.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 223,576 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 391,078 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.75 million, up from 167,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 1.16M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) by 13.35M shares to 293,400 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 51,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0.11% or 89,970 shares. Boston Research And Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,960 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.22% or 83,924 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc stated it has 481,691 shares. 4.20 million are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Mai Mngmt invested in 278,968 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.04% or 2.10M shares. Edmp reported 55,790 shares stake. Natl Registered Invest Advisor has 0.45% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,548 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 89,222 shares. 1.72 million were accumulated by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 158,820 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp invested in 402,885 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Advisory Ser Ntwk owns 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 11,751 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 4.69 million shares stake.



Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Public Limited owns 1.58 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Salem Cap holds 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,350 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bahl And Gaynor Inc accumulated 1,415 shares. Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Ltd has invested 0.38% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palladium Ptnrs Lc stated it has 37,514 shares. Southeast Asset Inc invested in 7,377 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 14,313 are owned by Moors Cabot. James Inv accumulated 42,235 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 102,191 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Minneapolis Lc has invested 4.91% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Optimum Investment invested in 0.36% or 6,725 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 0.27% or 11,532 shares in its portfolio.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,204 shares to 81,645 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,574 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.