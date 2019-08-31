Cubic Asset Management Raised Holding in Fedex (FDX); As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Jolley Asset Management Lowered Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: A fifth explosion is likely connected to the #AustinBombings, officials say. A package destine; 15/05/2018 – The Morning Download: FedEx CIO Says Blockchain Poised to Remake Corporate Logistics; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,571 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Nj. Summit Group Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northrock Prns has 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,317 shares. Boston Research & Management invested in 3.07% or 136,269 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc, a New York-based fund reported 65,416 shares. 533,123 were reported by Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Liability Com. First Citizens Fincl Bank holds 0.98% or 163,230 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs Incorporated invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davidson Invest Advsr owns 3.95% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 699,086 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Pa reported 877,365 shares. Nomura has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd Llc reported 74,150 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 61,070 shares. Moreover, Colrain Capital Lc has 3.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholder Alert by Former Louisiana Attorney General: KSF Reminds CTST, EQT, FDX, FRED Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “FedEx News: Why FDX Stock Is Up Today – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What To Make Of FedEx’s Disappointing Dividend News – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Put Options Active After Amazon Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.