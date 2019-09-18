Cubic Asset Management Position in Pentair Plc (PNR) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Position in Symantec (SYMC) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 128% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $848,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 79,252 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $2.25 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Details Executive Appointments Following NVent Separatio; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 17,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 516,026 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.23M, down from 533,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 403,021 shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SEES 1Q ADJ REV $1.14B TO $1.17B, EST. $1.19B; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 60,433 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 835 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 28,000 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 108,486 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush &, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 214,385 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has 748,371 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.03% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 613,739 shares. First Manhattan reported 109,026 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl owns 1.91M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 64,191 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.77 million for 18.88 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 37,257 shares to 766,245 shares, valued at $40.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Editas Medicine Inc by 158,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).

