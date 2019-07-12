Cubic Asset Management Position in Miller Inds Tenn Com New (MLR) Decreased by $496,500; Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stake

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (MLR) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 16,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 43,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 10,638 shares traded. Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has risen 22.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MLR News: 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q Net $9.3M; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Miller Industries 4Q EPS 81c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Miller Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLR); 09/05/2018 – Miller Industries 1Q EPS 59c

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.37. About 282,918 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Announces Revised Service Metrics to Provide a More Complete View of Customer Service and Operational Performance – Business Wire” on April 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “For a Disappointing Quarter, This Railroad Stock Looks Pretty Good – Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Rio Tinto’s Autonomous Trains Can’t Work In North Americaâ€¦Yet – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 960 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 5,938 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 379,450 shares in its portfolio. Coastline has 6,498 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 4,101 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 31,826 shares. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 1,000 shares. Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nomura holds 2,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Westpac Bk Corp reported 53,829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil reported 2 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,115 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Wafra holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 76,805 shares.