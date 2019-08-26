Cubic Asset Management Position in Intel (INTC) Trimmed by $654,444 as Shares Declined; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Held by Shapiro Capital Management Llc

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 12,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 128,565 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 140,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 09/03/2018 – Intel Working With Advisors on Evaluating Broadcom, Other Possible; 15/05/2018 – ON24 Names Ian Halifax Chief Financial Officer as Company Accelerates Growth; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company's stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19B, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $198.78. About 178,499 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Nigerian Digital Freight Marketplace Kobo360 Raises $20 Million – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 305,885 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $66.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 62,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt accumulated 47,440 shares. Addison Cap invested in 2.51% or 17,215 shares. Colonial Trust holds 0.75% or 20,447 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 731,095 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 315 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.08% or 7,321 shares. Amp Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,089 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Pa. Lau Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 9,898 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Field & Main Commercial Bank stated it has 5,536 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares reported 32,467 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.2% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 66,630 shares. New York-based Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.61 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.