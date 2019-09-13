Cubic Asset Management Position in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Value Rose While Baupost Group Boosted by $73.96 Million Its Holding

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (GPI) by 11.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 6,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 48,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 55,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.3. About 108,275 shares traded. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 20/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Group 1 Automotive Increases Share Repurchase Authorization By $100 Million To $126 Million; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Rev $2.86B; 28/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 REPORTS MARKET CONDITIONS & COSTS

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 39.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. It is down 0.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold GPI shares while 61 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.27 million shares or 1.34% less from 18.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eminence Cap LP owns 1.08% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 995,146 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 7,515 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust owns 2,779 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 30,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 18,866 shares. Hussman Strategic Incorporated has 0.34% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 15,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited has 635 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,910 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 76,816 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.44% or 378,205 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 1 shares. Quantitative Invest Lc reported 3,316 shares.

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $51.99M for 7.79 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 1.09M shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $616.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 190,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).