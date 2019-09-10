Cubic Asset Management Maintains Position in Fedex (FDX); As Fedex (FDX) Share Price Declined, Auxier Asset Management Increased Position by $309,510

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $170.91. About 867,357 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global Lethbridge: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 1,710 shares as the company's stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,850 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 13,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,261 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.57M were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 778,507 shares. Amer Fincl Bank invested in 19,180 shares. British Columbia has 0.07% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 48,839 shares. First Manhattan Co invested in 384,150 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 2.41% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 20,170 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% or 1,707 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 7,073 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lafayette Invests holds 0.12% or 1,780 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Estabrook Cap Mngmt reported 10,240 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,326 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

