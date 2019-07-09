Cubic Asset Management Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lowered Stake by $1.98 Million

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $201.09. About 16.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.02 million, down from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 13.82M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc Com (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 149,250 shares to 688,153 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH) by 3,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Co owns 70,367 shares. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 2,912 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,139 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fin Pro holds 605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Chemung Canal Tru Communication has invested 4.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Piedmont Advisors Incorporated has 1.01 million shares. Causeway Limited Liability Co holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.66 million shares. Carroll Associates has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Group holds 0.62% or 32,074 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset owns 18,218 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Economic Planning Gp Adv owns 4,955 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 52,027 were accumulated by Park Avenue Ltd Liability Company.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru has 24,904 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Co reported 4,690 shares stake. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated holds 0.29% or 3,426 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Lc has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Callan Cap Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,780 shares. Cardinal Capital Mngmt has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,193 shares. 32,408 are held by Hollencrest Cap Mgmt. Needham Mgmt invested in 22,700 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 109,892 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Co Delaware has invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Street Limited Liability Company holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,795 shares. Nbw Cap Ltd Company stated it has 58,746 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares to 94,849 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).