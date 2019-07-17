Cubic Asset Management Lowered Stake in 3M Company (MMM) by $438,840; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Whirlpool (WHR) Stake by $979,440; Stock Value Declined

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 7,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,244 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, down from 307,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $149.2. About 941,753 shares traded or 26.15% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA NAMES YATIN MALHOTRA NEW CFO; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Raises Dividend to $1.15 Vs. $1.10

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 2,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 31,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 2.83M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,123 shares. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt reported 10,149 shares. Agf Invests reported 0.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Capital Ltd, Maryland-based fund reported 1,884 shares. 78,898 were reported by Edgemoor Investment. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 4,417 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management Com holds 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 69,962 shares. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 56,257 shares. 2,650 were reported by Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi. 1,802 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nadler Finance Group invested in 0.17% or 2,577 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 16,993 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 49.28M shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.96% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 38,862 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 21.41 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.88 million for 9.97 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Reiterates Buy Rating on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Whirlpool -4% after soft guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whirlpool Analyst Dissects Q1 Print, Says Guidance Reflects Lower Tariffs, Raw Material Tailwinds – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Spins Back After Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Weak Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested 1.44% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 2,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Intact Management reported 15,600 shares. Quantres Asset holds 0.26% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 133,121 shares. 53,499 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Amer Group Incorporated Inc reported 2.97M shares. Utah Retirement owns 11,698 shares. Greenhaven Associates has invested 6.69% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ims Cap reported 3,732 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.03% or 166,508 shares. Mufg Americas owns 624 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 95,300 were reported by Hsbc Public Limited.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity.