Cubic Asset Management Lowered Its Allstate (ALL) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Freshford Capital Management Lifted Stake in Post Hldgs (POST) by $9.81 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.09. About 671,748 shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 03/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 916.14 BLN YEN (+15.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 660.00 BLN YEN (-28.0 %); 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 1.01M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $196,256 activity.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 17,000 shares to 284,822 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Van Den Berg I has 1.38% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 91,753 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Freshford Capital Mngmt Lc reported 263,197 shares or 5.52% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 14,498 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.36% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Pettee Investors accumulated 7,355 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Whittier Tru accumulated 6,004 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 59,793 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Avalon Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 34,622 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 25,598 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 415 shares.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $720.15 million for 11.75 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 17,500 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0.05% or 108,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 44,397 shares. C Worldwide Group Incorporated Hldgs A S holds 13,537 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Management LP has invested 0.74% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Burt Wealth owns 241 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley Associates reported 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). West Oak Ltd Liability owns 4,164 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.13% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.18% or 18,685 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 12,330 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 7 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Davenport & Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.52% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).