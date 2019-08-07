Cubic Asset Management Lowered Allstate (ALL) Holding by $358,046; Jrm Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 512,643 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $196.17. About 16.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Voice: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:WWE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:HVT) 10% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company owns 323,058 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.15% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 12,599 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 202,495 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 330,387 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.28% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ima Wealth owns 813 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 113,887 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 220,457 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 507,304 shares. Fca Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 22,399 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 34,140 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3,681 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Omers Administration has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Registered Advisor invested 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based King Wealth has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited has 719,027 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 3.87% or 124,990 shares. Levin Strategies LP has 89,036 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Compton Mngmt Ri reported 8.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth reported 8,455 shares stake. Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Company reported 272,952 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benin accumulated 37,613 shares. Moreover, Family Firm Inc has 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,374 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.03M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,790 shares. American Tru Invest Advsrs Lc has invested 5.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten Gp Inc invested in 2.49% or 30,499 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: 2020 MacBooks May Include 5G – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.