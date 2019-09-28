Cubic Asset Management Lifted Holding in Ferro (FOE) as Stock Price Declined; Edison International (EIX) Shares Rose While Centre Asset Management Decreased by $6.04 Million Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International (EIX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 90,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $284,000, down from 94,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 09/04/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Mar Rev NT$217.8M Vs NT$303.9M; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 24/05/2018 – MINERVA NAMES EDISON TICLE AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 16/05/2018 – Pixium Vision Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 23; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 274.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 52,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 71,393 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 19,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 351,207 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi; Call April 10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD – AFTER MEETING WITH INTERVENTION OF DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION, AGITATION AT CO’S THERUBALI UNIT CALLED OFF; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CLOSED ON NEW $820M SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 19/03/2018 – Tronc: Michael Ferro Retires After Negotiating $500M L.A. Times Sale to Local Owners

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T had bought 17,000 shares worth $270,640.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ferro Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Cancer Results to Watch at This Weekendâ€™s European Society of Medical Oncology Congress – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferro Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $333.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) by 6,531 shares to 48,574 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 11,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,215 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FOE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 81.57 million shares or 2.32% less from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 960,957 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 125,674 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 12,613 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 27,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Cambridge Rech Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 55,604 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,930 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru owns 1,133 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). First Trust Lp holds 0% or 115,512 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 98,880 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $415.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,180 shares to 59,750 shares, valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 73,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,569 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson & has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 13,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com invested in 275,714 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De reported 72,683 shares. Associated Banc owns 5,280 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 41,703 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). 42,509 were accumulated by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability owns 1,106 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 0.09% stake. Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.04% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX).