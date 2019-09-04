Cubic Asset Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX); Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Stake in Stamps.Com (STMP) Raised as Valuation Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $158.5. About 273,040 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 12,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 39,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 27,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Stamps.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 373,867 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,981 shares to 324,088 shares, valued at $86.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,792 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.01% or 4,217 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 38,484 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Platinum Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 2,600 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 561,152 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability stated it has 12,291 shares. Wasatch Advsr Incorporated reported 66,266 shares. Fairfax Fin Limited Can accumulated 0.04% or 10,800 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 1,448 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 59,249 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Goldman Sachs Gru has 245,999 shares. Teton holds 2,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Lessons From Stamps.Com’s Crash – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stamps.Com: Fragile, Handle With Care – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Roth Capital Upgrades Stamps.com (STMP) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,333 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Franklin Street Nc reported 0.04% stake. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 4,425 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt reported 5,621 shares. L S holds 0.06% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,270 shares. 135 are owned by Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 18,400 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 2.89 million shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 163,994 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Inc holds 28,567 shares. 2,950 were accumulated by Peoples Ser. New York-based Cannell Peter B has invested 1.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

