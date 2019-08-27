Cubic Asset Management Increased Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 1.10M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – KOLR10 KOZL: #BREAKING: The location of the newest explosion is 3.5 miles south of the FedEx store authorities say the serial; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Company accumulated 0.02% or 246 shares. Hl Fincl Services Lc holds 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 17,389 shares. St Johns Investment Company Ltd Llc accumulated 3,966 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 16,579 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cornerstone Cap holds 86,727 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Natl Registered Advisor Inc invested in 3,198 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1,395 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated stated it has 15,031 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 6,810 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers owns 54,399 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

