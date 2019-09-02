Cubic Asset Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 22.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc acquired 5,511 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 30,123 shares with $5.72M value, up from 24,612 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $926.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium

Among 5 analysts covering Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ambarella has $6800 highest and $36 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is -9.07% below currents $55.87 stock price. Ambarella had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 30. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6800 target in Friday, August 30 report. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral”. See Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) latest ratings:

The stock increased 17.94% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 7.32 million shares traded or 1183.57% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 17/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Reports Record Sales from the Release of New Product Catalog; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Ambarella, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,338 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. White Pine Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 21,650 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 358,048 shares. Axa stated it has 0.18% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Wasatch Advsrs holds 210,098 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors holds 0.02% or 939,053 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Stifel Corporation holds 0% or 37,713 shares in its portfolio. 750,484 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 78,343 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Moreover, Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 16,783 were reported by First Limited Partnership. Pnc Finance Services holds 2,462 shares.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 3.89% above currents $208.49 stock price. Apple had 71 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24300 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, July 31. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 22. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Llc stated it has 25,118 shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated holds 2% or 2.55 million shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 6,753 shares. 76,854 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Assoc reported 7,088 shares. 47,036 were accumulated by Flippin Bruce & Porter. Lee Danner Bass holds 2.76% or 131,991 shares. Welch Lc owns 24,577 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Company has 38,468 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,420 shares. Lau Associate Limited Co reported 6.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sq Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 672,007 shares. First Republic Inv holds 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.76 million shares. Courage Miller Prtnrs Ltd reported 1,672 shares stake.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,692 shares to 22,326 valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) stake by 16,550 shares and now owns 26,900 shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.