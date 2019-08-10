Cubic Asset Management Increased Fedex (FDX) Stake by $344,805 as Stock Declined; Country Club Trust Company Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $3.88 Million; Stock Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 90,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 154,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 64,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.13. About 1.24M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 10/05/2018 – FedEx Releases 2018 Global Citizenship Report; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 57,161 shares to 62,789 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,788 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 42,010 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has 36,146 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackenzie Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 24,094 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 24,145 shares. Ent Fincl reported 3,601 shares. Waverton Inv owns 646,868 shares. Barnett & Incorporated owns 78 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eos Management Lp owns 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 15,552 shares. Hemenway Trust Communications Limited Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers Merchants has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Profund Advisors Lc has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Markston Intll Limited Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Charles Schwab holds 0.19% or 6.70 million shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).