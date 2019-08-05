Cubic Asset Management Increased By $344,805 Its Fedex (FDX) Stake; RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. RLJ Lodging had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. See RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Suntrust Robinson Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc acquired 1,905 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 32,498 shares with $5.90M value, up from 30,593 last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $40.74B valuation. The stock decreased 4.60% or $7.53 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 873,672 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: A box exploded at a FedEx ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 30 minutes northeast of San; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS TRICIA GRIFFITH, PROGRESSIVE CEO, JOINS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu owns 15,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 14,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) for 750 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Pnc Fincl Gp accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 37,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Kbc Grp Nv holds 2,209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7.17 million shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has invested 0.03% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% stake. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0% in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Point72 Asset L P invested in 20,959 shares. 154,848 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm also manages real estate funds. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity. On Monday, June 3 LA FORGIA ROBERT M bought $85,250 worth of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) or 5,000 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 26 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26. Barclays Capital maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity. MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160 worth of stock. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 12,348 shares to 128,565 valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) stake by 16,550 shares and now owns 26,900 shares. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was reduced too.