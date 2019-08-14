Cubic Asset Management Holds Holding in Apple (AAPL); Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position Held by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 15.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $202.96. About 26.33M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Act; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Lc has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barometer Cap Mgmt invested in 201,120 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc holds 18,404 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4.52% stake. Exane Derivatives reported 97,358 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 2.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,488 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 71,700 shares. Philadelphia Commerce holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 235,646 shares. Haverford Financial Service holds 0.1% or 5,068 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 20,058 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). M&T Financial Bank reported 3.63M shares. Parsec Fincl Management has invested 2.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 845 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Farmers Financial Bank holds 42,841 shares.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Week’s Best Big Cap Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares to 128,565 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,794 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.