Cubic Asset Management Holding In Fedex (FDX) Was Has Lifted; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Burns J W & Co Has Raised Its Position

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $158.07. About 1.16M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 21/03/2018 – Having known Kudlow for years, Cramer argues that no one draws quite as close to his economic outlook as FedEx CEO Fred Smith; 15/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $270; RATING OUTPERFORM

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $363.08. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT SIGNS PACT TO BUY 30 PLANES FROM BOEING; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 05/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets seen a boon for Canada’s Bombardier, others; 20/04/2018 – Matt Murray: Breaking: FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engine…

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

