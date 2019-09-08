Cubic Asset Management Holding in Fedex (FDX) Lifted by $344,805; Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Holding by $1.81 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 47,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.10 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 38,429 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CFO: 4TH QTR OPERATING PROFIT TO RISE IN ALL SEGMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fedex probed in China over handgun – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, FRED, EGBN and ABMD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR) by 16,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,900 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,728 are owned by Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 639 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 1,382 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Llp has 20,950 shares. Stock Yards Retail Bank & Company reported 59,524 shares stake. California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 257,108 shares. Cullinan Inc has invested 0.3% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 2,338 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability Co owns 13,253 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold & Company has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,219 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 20,236 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.65% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highlander Cap Limited Liability invested in 4,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 2.38 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,950 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). North Star Mgmt Corporation has 87,347 shares. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma reported 401,422 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 39,583 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 14,790 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 1.03M shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 14,534 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 4,435 shares. Rk Mngmt Limited Liability has 416,259 shares for 4.56% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 1.04M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,931 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares to 12,177 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,532 shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Douglas Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Douglas Dynamics Appoints Jon Sievert as President of Work Truck Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 12, 2019.