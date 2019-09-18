Cubic Asset Management Holding in Delta Airlines (DAL) Has Cut by $432,040; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Declined, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Its Position by $489,763

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 97,906 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.97 million, down from 100,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Delta Airlines Inc (DAL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 142,414 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, down from 150,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 6.01M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 15/05/2018 – DELTA, AIR FRANCE-KLM & VIRGIN STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIP; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: CONFIDENT IN STRENGTH OF ECONOMY, TRAVEL DEMAND GLOBALLY; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.305 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 2,565 shares to 86,955 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (SCZ) by 6,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Donaldson Mngmt Lc reported 5,776 shares. Cabot invested in 0.16% or 1,350 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 5,365 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern holds 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,884 shares. Garland Cap Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 24,925 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Group Limited holds 0.15% or 2,390 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt holds 1.11% or 10,729 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 121,200 shares. 630,834 were accumulated by Stifel. 29,581 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. 687,617 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,950 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,000 shares. Smith Moore & has 7,622 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.47B for 6.57 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

