Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Position in Citigroup (C) by $810,390 as Market Value Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 6,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 25,692 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, down from 31,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 11,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 109,449 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67M, up from 97,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 25/05/2018 – Tabula Rasa Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 27/03/2018 – EXPECTING TRADE SKIRMISHES, NOT TRADE WAR: CITI’S BUITER; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc owns 51,131 shares. De Burlo Gru holds 4.34% or 128,033 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Inc Ri invested in 0.99% or 13,406 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.96% or 79,822 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Provident Communications stated it has 2.00M shares or 11.88% of all its holdings. Viking Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,000 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 620,677 shares. California-based Guardian Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). West Coast Limited Liability Corp owns 7,238 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap reported 121,200 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.46% or 17,800 shares in its portfolio. 19,590 are owned by Harvey Capital Management. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,707 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,376 shares to 10,399 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

