Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Holder Kwmg Has Lowered Position by $1.09 Million

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81M shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 18,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2,117 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.84M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,620 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.