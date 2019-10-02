Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Fedex (FDX) Position By $436,896; ARCHER LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERMUDA (ARHVF) Sellers Decreased By 32.47% Their Shorts

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased Fedex Corporation (FDX) stake by 8.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc acquired 2,664 shares as Fedex Corporation (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 35,162 shares with $5.77 million value, up from 32,498 last quarter. Fedex Corporation now has $36.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.02. About 879,512 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.61, REV VIEW $64.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

ARCHER LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERMUDA (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) had a decrease of 32.47% in short interest. ARHVF’s SI was 5,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 32.47% from 7,700 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 7 days are for ARCHER LTD. ORDINARY SHARES BERMUDA (OTCMKTS:ARHVF)’s short sellers to cover ARHVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4. About 2,500 shares traded or 472.08% up from the average. Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. FedEx has $228 highest and $13200 lowest target. $170.93’s average target is 22.08% above currents $140.02 stock price. FedEx had 26 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 18. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral”. The stock of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, May 31 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $354,364 activity. Inglis John C bought $100,614 worth of stock. $253,750 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by MARTIN R BRAD on Friday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 193,027 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1,048 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 5,993 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Nc holds 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,656 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc has invested 2.69% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.13% or 4,335 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc holds 0.16% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,400 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt holds 3,350 shares. Ironwood Financial Llc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Wellington Shields Management Ltd holds 5,275 shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa invested 0.61% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 12,224 are owned by Addenda Capital Inc. Bristol John W & Com Inc holds 1.55% or 358,607 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Bank has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

