Cubic Asset Management Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.04 Million; Last Week SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analysts

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 22.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubic Asset Management Llc acquired 5,511 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 30,123 shares with $5.72 million value, up from 24,612 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash Co had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. See SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $15.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Sell New Target: $14 Maintain

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 1. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17500 target in Friday, May 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. Shares for $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 3,809 shares to 81,794 valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,692 shares and now owns 22,326 shares. Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,008 were accumulated by Company Of Oklahoma. New England Invest And Retirement Group Inc holds 17,136 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.60 million shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd owns 138,985 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc holds 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,217 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barclays Plc holds 7.89M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Homrich And Berg holds 0.94% or 95,378 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Zevenbergen Invests Lc has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Boyar Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Holding Ag reported 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited reported 454,513 shares. Aldebaran Financial holds 23,555 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $429.59 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corp holds 0% or 525,226 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 44,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 15,099 shares. 45,100 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% or 23,591 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 27,875 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Zebra Capital Management Lc stated it has 19,432 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 43,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Parkside State Bank And has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P holds 0% or 2,231 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life has 0.04% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 10,461 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp invested in 292,040 shares. 226,728 were accumulated by Bridgeway Management Inc.